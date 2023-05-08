Man arrested for stealing car with baby inside

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man was arrested and charged in connection to an alleged kidnapping from March.

You may remember this story from back in March, when a mother delivering for DoorDash stopped outside of a northwest Lawton business, when someone drove off with her car while her child was asleep in the backseat.

Just minutes before Lawton police were set to issue an Amber Alert, the child along with the car were found abandoned just a mile away.

Now, we’ve learned that 35-year-old Eric Gonzalez has been jailed in connection to the alleged kidnapping.

Court documents say a tipster came forward to identify Gonzalez.

He’s facing charges of child endangerment by driving under the influence, and larceny of an automobile.

Investigators say Gonzalez admitted to taking the vehicle, but saying he didn’t remember doing it due to taking a “handful of pills” according to court documents.

He sits in jail on a $100,000 bond. He’s due in court August 28th.

