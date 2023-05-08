Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Man arrested for stealing car with baby inside

Eric Gonzalez is charged with stealing a vehicle from a local restaurant while a baby was...
Eric Gonzalez is charged with stealing a vehicle from a local restaurant while a baby was asleep in the backseat.(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Jarred Burk
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man was arrested and charged in connection to an alleged kidnapping from March.

You may remember this story from back in March, when a mother delivering for DoorDash stopped outside of a northwest Lawton business, when someone drove off with her car while her child was asleep in the backseat.

Just minutes before Lawton police were set to issue an Amber Alert, the child along with the car were found abandoned just a mile away.

Now, we’ve learned that 35-year-old Eric Gonzalez has been jailed in connection to the alleged kidnapping.

Court documents say a tipster came forward to identify Gonzalez.

He’s facing charges of child endangerment by driving under the influence, and larceny of an automobile.

Investigators say Gonzalez admitted to taking the vehicle, but saying he didn’t remember doing it due to taking a “handful of pills” according to court documents.

He sits in jail on a $100,000 bond. He’s due in court August 28th.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You can check out our First Alert Weather forecasts on kswo.com or our 7News and First Alert 7...
Storms are possible on multiple days this week | 5/7 PM
Eric Weber, the owner of The Slice pizzeria, says he is facing hefty fines for trying to help a...
Restaurant owner says he faces hefty fines for helping homeless man
Howard Albright is accused of strangling his stepson in October of 2022, killing him.
Lawton man charged with manslaughter after 2022 fight with son
A Federal Grand Jury indicted a Lawton woman and an Army employee from Fort Sill on Public...
Lawton woman, Fort Sill employee face federal corruption charges
Multiple rounds of storms in the forecast | 5/6 PM

Latest News

Police said in the post they believed the men were illegal immigrants on their way to Tennessee.
Investigation continuing into possible human smuggling arrests in Hollis
A storm or two this evening and again tomorrow not out of the question
A storm or two this evening and again tomorrow not out of the question | 5/8PM
580Pitch allows entrepreneurs the ability to win $20K to expand their business.
‘580 Pitch’ competition gives entrepreneurs ‘Shark Tank’-like opportunity
Howard Albright is accused of strangling his stepson in October of 2022, killing him.
Lawton man charged with manslaughter after 2022 fight with son