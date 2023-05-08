Oklahoma Parkinson’s Alliance to host 6th Annual Lawton Parkinson’s Walk

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Parkinson’s Alliance’s 6th Annual Lawton Parkinson’s Walk is coming up quickly.

7News spoke with Geoff Buhlig, the walk coordinator, and Rob Rooker, the Southwest Oklahoma Director for the Oklahoma Parkinson’s Alliance, about what the community can expect.

This annual event will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, at the Bentley Gardens at Cameron University. Registration is required and can be done online or in person on the morning of the event.

They’ll have music, plenty of food, and an ugly man contest. Plus, the Cache High School band will be performing, and the Lawton Fire/Police Department will be on the scene. It is also dog friendly.

All proceeds from the event will go toward supporting different educational events, support groups, etc., the Oklahoma Parkinson’s Alliance hosts throughout the state.

For more information about the Oklahoma Parkinson’s Alliance and its annual walk, you can visit their Facebook page here.

