A storm or two this evening and again tomorrow not out of the question | 5/8PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There are two areas to watch this evening where thunderstorms are possible! One area includes Crowell, Haskell, Childress and Graham in Texas (generally SW counties). A weak disturbance will pass by leading to sufficient conditions here heavy rainfall and slow-moving multicell cluster of storms are capable of producing downburst winds. This scenario is very low given weak forcing. A better chance for storms exists for northeast counties.

All storms are capable of producing quarter to golf ball sized hail and up to 70mph wind gusts. Skies will remain partly cloudy outside of showers/storms with temperatures dropping into the mid 60s by daybreak Tuesday. Some areas of patchy may develop overnight.

Tomorrow holds another chance for showers/storms but the coverage does remain wicked low. Areas west and north have the better coverage for storms but forcing remains incredibly poor so the threat is low. Tuesday will continue to be a muggy and hot day with highs in the mid 80s east along highway-81 and low to mid 90s for those along and west of I-44. With dewpoints in the 60s, heat indices will be a few degrees warmer than the air temperatures. Southeast winds at 10 to 15mph. Look for anticipated wind gusts in the mid 20s.

There’s a very low chance that we’ll see showers and storms on Wednesday but the possibility is not completely off the table for northwestern counties. Hazards include quarter sized hail and up to 60mph wind gusts through the afternoon/evening. Some good news: the core of the ridge will start to shift by tomorrow night giving us a break from the summer-like weather we’ve seen over the past several days! Highs on Wednesday afternoon will only warm into the low 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs rising into the mid 80s. While the specific hazards and locations are too fuzzy to tell, Thursday looks to be the likeliest day for impactful severe weather in our area.

Friday will be in the upper 80s to low 90s under a mix of sun and clouds.

This weekend may be a washout, especially for southwest Oklahoma and north Texas as a resurge of moisture moves over our area. The set up right now looks to be a classic recipe for high rainfall amounts! Temperatures due to cloud cover and rain coverage will drop into the mid 70s over the weekend.

Have a great week ahead! -LW

