Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Woman lost in the wilderness survived on bottle of wine and lollipops

A woman was rescued after being lost for five days in Australian bushland.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An Australian woman survived five days in the wild on a bottle of wine and some lollipops.

A rescue helicopter spotted the woman last Thursday and directed police to her.

The woman said she was on vacation when she made a wrong turn and reached a dead end. While trying to turn around, she said her car got stuck in the mud.

She also had no cellphone service.

The woman was planning a short trip, so she only had a few snacks with her and a bottle of wine she brought for her mother.

She also said she doesn’t usually drink alcohol.

Police said the woman was extremely relieved to see them.

She was taken to the hospital and treated for dehydration.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You can check out our First Alert Weather forecasts on kswo.com or our 7News and First Alert 7...
Storms are possible on multiple days this week | 5/7 PM
Eric Weber, the owner of The Slice pizzeria, says he is facing hefty fines for trying to help a...
Restaurant owner says he faces hefty fines for helping homeless man
A Federal Grand Jury indicted a Lawton woman and an Army employee from Fort Sill on Public...
Lawton woman, Fort Sill employee face federal corruption charges
Multiple rounds of storms in the forecast | 5/6 PM
The KSWO team is pictured at a station party on May 5, 2023.
Newsroom update: upcoming shows, anchors and more!

Latest News

Nante Niemi, 8, went missing in a remote area of Michigan. Officials said Monday that he had...
Boy who went missing in Michigan state park found safe
Police said 9-month-old Navy Smith died at the scene.
9-month-old killed, woman flown to hospital in dog attack, police say
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Louisiana man accused of shooting teen in back of head while she played hide and seek
People gather across the street from a shopping center after a shooting Saturday, May 6, 2023,...
Source: Investigators examine ideology of Texas gunman
Police respond after a deadly crash at a migrant facility in Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday...
SUV driver charged with manslaughter after 8 die in Texas border bus stop crash