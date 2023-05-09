Expert Connections
2023 Arts for All Festival adds brand new attractions and expands children’s area

By Cade Taylor
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The 2023 Arts for All Festival is returning once again, and this time they’re adding to the festivities.

7News spoke with Kaley Patterson Dorsey, an Arts for All Gala and Festival committee member, about the new additions and what the community can look forward to from this year’s festival.

The festival will take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 12, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 14, at Shepler Park.

This year marks the second time back since having to cancel the event due to the covid pandemic. Last year, they kept things simple and were overjoyed at just being able to host the event. This year? They’re going all out!

New this year: there will be two entertainment stages in the festival’s Harmony Wine Garden, with free live concerts each evening.

They’ll have Triple B Jazz Group on Friday, Smokey Motel, an indie band from Davidson, on Saturday, and Edgar Cruz on Sunday.

Plus, the Children’s Crafts Tent is expanding! The festival will have artists from Cameron University, Life Ready Center, and Lawton Public Schools on-site, helping children make crafts for free.

This year’s featured artist is Jenny Perry, a mosaic artist from Frederick, Oklahoma.

For more information, you can visit the Arts for All website here.

