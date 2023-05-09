Crime Stoppers tips vital to nabbing suspect who stole vehicle with baby inside

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials with the Lawton Police Department say they were able to arrest the man accused of taking a car, with a child in it, thanks to anonymous tips made to Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma.

We told you about Eric Gonzales’ arrest on Monday.

He’s facing charges of child endangerment by driving under the influence and larceny of an automobile.

We’re learning LPD was able to identify him and learn his location thanks to the help from the community through a Crime Stoppers tip.

“It’s very vital to our investigation,” PIO Chris Blessing said. “It’s very vital that we receive these tips so we can apprehend these suspects, these criminals, that Crime Stoppers puts out for the public to help us identify. Somebody’s a victim out there; there’s a victim we’re trying to help and we need all the information we can get.”

If you ever recognize the suspect of a crime that police are needing help with, you can anonymously give tips to Crime Stoppers by calling 355-INFO or by going to their website and of course, it can lead to a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.