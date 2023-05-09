DID YOU WIN?: Surprise gift handed out during SillFest

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We were handing out new KSWO-branded gear at SillFest last Friday and Saturday, and we slipped a hidden surprise in there for two lucky people!

Those stopping by our tent got backpacks with water bottles, stress balls, koozies and more. But, two of those water bottles were special and if they’re brought in by Friday, May 19, they can be redeemed for a gift basket worth almost $600.

So check your swag and if you got a message in a bottle, swing by the station with a valid ID to claim your prize.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.