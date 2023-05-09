Harmon Co. Sheriff resigns, undersheriff steps into role

HOLLIS, Okla. (KSWO) - Harmon County commissioners gave more details after the county sheriff suddenly resigned.

They say now-former Sheriff Leslie Orr handed them a letter Monday morning, stating he is resigning effective immediately.

It’s still unclear what exactly led up to the resignation, but Undersheriff Leyland Allison is assuming the role on an interim basis.

The Oklahoma Election Board said commissioners will name a replacement until the next election, which should be in 2024.

