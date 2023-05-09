Hay barn caught fire overnight

Comanche County, Okla. (KSWO) - A barn fire broke out at Southeast James and Bishop,

Firefighters from multiple area stations responded to the call around 1 a.m.

The hay barn burned over 400 bales of hay and spread to farm vehicles and equipment inside the barn.

Due to the nature of the fire, it will continue to burn for hours or days, so responders advise people will likely see smoke coming from the area throughout today.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire has not been determined at this time, but you can count on us to give you the latest as we learn more.

