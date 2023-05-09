Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Hay barn caught fire overnight

Breaking news WTVG 13 Action News
Breaking news WTVG 13 Action News(wtvg)
By Laine Baldwin
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:31 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Comanche County, Okla. (KSWO) - A barn fire broke out at Southeast James and Bishop,

Firefighters from multiple area stations responded to the call around 1 a.m.

The hay barn burned over 400 bales of hay and spread to farm vehicles and equipment inside the barn.

Due to the nature of the fire, it will continue to burn for hours or days, so responders advise people will likely see smoke coming from the area throughout today.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire has not been determined at this time, but you can count on us to give you the latest as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Weber, the owner of The Slice pizzeria, says he is facing hefty fines for trying to help a...
Restaurant owner says he faces hefty fines for helping homeless man
Howard Albright is accused of strangling his stepson in October of 2022, killing him.
Lawton man charged with manslaughter after 2022 fight with son
Eric Gonzalez is charged with stealing a vehicle from a local restaurant while a baby was...
Man arrested for stealing car with baby inside
A storm or two this evening and again tomorrow not out of the question
A storm or two this evening and again tomorrow not out of the question | 5/8PM
You can check out our First Alert Weather forecasts on kswo.com or our 7News and First Alert 7...
Storms are possible on multiple days this week | 5/7 PM

Latest News

House Bill 1987 could prevent fentanyl overdoses
A Lawton business collaborated with an organization aimed at uplifting students in the city to...
Lawton business partnership creates local scholarship
Lawton Mayor Stan Booker discusses city issues
MONDAYS w/THE MAYOR: Lawton Mayor discusses city issues
Lawton Mayor Stan Booker discusses city issues
Mondays With the Mayor