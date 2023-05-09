House Bill 1987 could prevent fentanyl overdoses

OKC, Okla. (KSWO) -Legislation that could prevent fentanyl overdose deaths has been signed by Governor Kevin Stitt.

House Bill 1987 will go into effect on November first of this year, and it would allow Oklahomans to carry fentanyl test strips legally without the strips being considered drug paraphernalia.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, fentanyl is one of the leading substances involved in the drug overdose crisis in Oklahoma.

The author of the bill has noted testing strips are an easy, smart way to give people at risk of fentanyl exposure more information to help keep them safe.

