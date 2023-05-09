Lawton business partnership creates local scholarship

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton business collaborated with an organization aimed at uplifting students in the city to create a new scholarship.

Better Design Flowers and Gifts connected with The Great 580 for the scholarship.

It’s aimed at keeping things local, so it will specifically be awarded to students graduating from one of Lawton’s high schools and planning to attend Cameron University in the Fall.

Better Design owner, Melinda Kukurich-Grady said the collaboration began simply, but both parties were quick to get things moving.

“We acted on it very quickly,” she said. “I made a Facebook post that A Better Design wanted a scholarship opportunity, and next thing I know we’re collaborating with 580, and next thing I know, we’re going to do this thing. "

And Great 580 leadership said they were thrilled for the partnership. Ashlie Overby, the vice president of the organization, said they were grateful to be able to directly support local students.

“I mean it’s just a blessing to be able to be in a position to do something like this,” he said. “We always had the heart to be able to give back to the community, to be able to show greatness in the community, to be a positive force in this community - and to be in this position year after year to to be able to continue that mission it’s just been a blessing.”

The Great 580′s President, Jeff Elbert, said he wanted to put a positive spotlight on local students, and encourage them to stay in and help improve the area.

“It’s just important that we are taking care of Lawton kids and giving back to Lawton,” he said. “And so, when you hear us say a Lawton Public School kid and has to go to Cameron University, the whole idea behind that is to keep keep the money in Lawton and keep the enrichment in Lawton, and keep the education in Lawton, - and that’s really the whole idea behind this.”

Both organizations hope to continue offering this scholarship in the future, bringing continuous support to Lawton students.

