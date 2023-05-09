LPS elementary wins money for Color Run participation

Expert Connections
By Jarred Burk and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton school is reaping the reward, after the YMCA’s Healthy Kids Event had a successful run, which included a color dash competition between schools.

The contest was simple: whichever school had the most children in attendance during the dash won $500 to go towards school supplies.

This morning they recognized and gave a check to Carriage Hills Elementary!

A representative with the Comanche County Memorial Hospital TSET Healthy Living Program, who sponsored the event, said this is an easy way to get kids moving each year.

“We love our kids and we know that we need to reverse the trend, and child obesity has been a big issue for a long time now and we’re working, The Y and a lot of those community partners, are working to see what we can do to decrease that problem,” Sandy Foster said.

The YMCA has plenty of different activities, like summer sports, swimming lessons, camps, and more to keep your kids active and healthy this summer.

