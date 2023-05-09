Oklahoma Governor signs executive orders aimed more effective state government

OKC, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt signed three executive orders, aimed at creating a leaner, more effective state government.

He said as a conservative who believes in a smaller government, he’s proud to reduce the size to better use taxpayer dollars.

Executive Order 2023-11 requires state agencies to thoroughly review job positions created since 2020 and provide a list to the newly created Secretary of Operations and Government Efficiency by June 30, 2023.

Order 2023-12 states a moratorium shall remain in place on non-essential out-of-state travel for all state employees which is paid for by the State of Oklahoma - and advanced notification is required for travel paid by any other entity.

Order 2023-14 reinitiates a push to downsize the state fleet by equipping vehicles with an automatic vehicle locator.

Those executive orders take effect immediately.

