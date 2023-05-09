PARKS JONES REALTY: New homes hit market

Expert Connections
The loan adjustment is getting criticism from some with good credit.
By Jarred Burk and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Parks Jones Realtors say there have been more than a dozen homes listed for sale this week.

There are currently 267 homes actively for sale in Lawton in the Lawton Board of Realtors, as opposed to 251 last week.

They’re listed for an average of $246,000, just over $300 less than last week’s numbers.

That’s still a big jump from the 12 month average, where an ordinary home would set you back for an average of $176,000, just 98.8-percent of the asking price.

According to bankrate.com, the national average for a 30 year fixed rate mortgage APR is 6.89-percent, a point-one increase from last week.

