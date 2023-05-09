Expert Connections
Police: 2-year-old Texas girl killed in drive-by shooting

Investigators believe a single incident led to the shooting. (KENS via CNN)
By KENS Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO (KENS) - Police in Texas believe they have a lead on a suspect in the fatal drive-by shooting of a 2-year-old girl.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said the shots fired call came in around 1:30 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they found 2-year-old Mackenzie Hernandez-Garcia dead in a home on the city’s north side.

“This was a pathetic act by someone who really didn’t care who was going to be hurt inside that house, who could have been hurt inside that house,” McManus said. “A 2-year-old baby, who happened to be standing in front of the door, was struck down.”

Five other children between 2 and 6 years old were inside the home at the time of the shooting, but they were not hurt. McManus said it appears a woman in the house was babysitting neighborhood children, but that information could change.

Investigators believe a single incident led to the shooting. McManus said that as far as police know, the children in the house were not the intended targets.

McManus said police have information on a potential suspect and are working to track down that individual, who has not been identified.

Police shared a photo of a black Chevy truck they believe was involved in the shooting. They say it appears to have chrome rims and a temporary license plate.

McManus said Child Protective Services was notified about the shooting.

Copyright 2023 KENS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

