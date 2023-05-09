Very isolated rain next couple days with precip-free conditions for most | 5/9 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! It’s a little muggy outside to start this Tuesday, which has lead to the development of some light-to-patchy fog. That along with some of the cloudy coverage will clear as the sun climbs in the sky. Today we can expect a mix of mostly sunny & partly cloudy skies with winds out of the southeast at 10-15 mph. High temperatures today will top out in the upper 80s and low 90s once again, with warmer weather the further west you go. Rain coverage remains nearly non-existent today, with any potential light rain showers or storms affecting far western and northwestern counties in our viewing area this evening. While very unlikely, if any strong storms manage to develop, main concerns would be large hail and damaging winds.

More cloud coverage is expected tomorrow with partly-to-mostly cloudy skies all day. Temperatures as a result won’t get as warm as today, with high temps for Wednesday in the low/mid 80s. A weak upper-level disturbance could bring the slight possibility for isolated showers and storms sometime tomorrow, including areas in eastern Texoma. Strong-to-severe weather can’t be ruled out, but isn’t expected. Winds will breeze out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.

Skies stay mostly cloudy on Thursday as an atmospheric trough moving into the Southern/Central Plains will bring isolated-to-scattered showers and storms to Texoma throughout the day. This would probably be the first day this week (if you don’t count this past Sunday) where we have an actual chance to receive potentially strong-to-severe weather. Hazards at this time would be large hail and damaging winds, though a brief spin-up isn’t totally out of the question. Highs will once again only reach the low/mid 80s with winds out of the south at 10-20 mph.

Another day of isolated-to-scattered rain is in store to end off the work/school-week on Friday under partly & mostly cloudy skies. Daytime highs will warm up slightly into the upper 80s.

If you’re looking for constant, widespread showers and storms, then this weekend has got you covered. Resurgent moisture on Saturday and Sunday will make for a rainy forecast to end off this week and begin the next one. Under the overcast skies, wet weather, and cool air in the wake of a cold front, temperatures will drop down to the 70s on both days this weekend.

