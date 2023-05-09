Ward 6 Lawton City Councilman sworn in

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Before Tuesday’s City Council meeting, a new councilman was sworn in to represent Ward 6.

During a special meeting last week, council voted to appoint Doctor Robert Weger to serve as the councilman until a new council representative for that ward is elected.

That election is set for September 12.

During the meeting he said he’s grateful to be part of council and the community.

