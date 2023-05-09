Ward 6 Lawton City Councilman sworn in

Expert Connections
During the meeting he said he’s grateful to be part of council and the community.
During the meeting he said he's grateful to be part of council and the community.
By Jarred Burk and Haley Wilson
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Before Tuesday’s City Council meeting, a new councilman was sworn in to represent Ward 6.

During a special meeting last week, council voted to appoint Doctor Robert Weger to serve as the councilman until a new council representative for that ward is elected.

That election is set for September 12.

During the meeting he said he’s grateful to be part of council and the community.

