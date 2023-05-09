WATCH: Sallisaw officer risks life to stop potential mass casualty event

SALLISAW, Okla. (KSWO) - In eastern Oklahoma, the Chief of Sallisaw Police say the heroic actions of two police officers may have prevented a mass casualty event, as a high speed chase barreled toward a downtown festival.

A quick-thinking officer decided to hit the suspect vehicle head-on.

In a post to social media, Sallisaw Police Chief Terry Franklin wrote the popular Diamond Daze Festival was happening just down the road from where this crash happened.

At the same time, police were chasing a vehicle, it’s unclear how the chase began at this time.

Chief Franklin credits two officers, Captain Weber and Officer Wesley McGuirt, who were working the festival at the time of the incident.

He goes on by saying both officers were the last line of defense before the vehicle would have driven into the event area, they decided they didn’t have any other choice, but to run into it.

The chief said the quick response may have prevented massive casualties.

Captain Weber sustained a broken wrist while Officer McGuirt walked away with cuts and bruises.

