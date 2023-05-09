Wednesday will be mostly dry with cooler highs | 5/9PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tonight is going to be a fairly quiet weather night. Skies are looking to be partly cloudy with temperatures falling into the mid 60s by daybreak tomorrow. With air temperatures and dewpoints being very close (if not the same) as one another, areas of patchy to dense fog can’t be ruled out.

Wednesday will see mostly to partly cloudy skies with highs only rising into the mid 80s. Southeast winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 20s. I expect that most will stay dry but an isolated showers or two can’t be ruled out.

Thursday appears to be our next chance for showers and storms, some of which could become severe. Before we get into the details, Thursday is going to see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid to upper 80s. South winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 20s. Counties that include Comanche, Stephens, Jefferson, Caddo and Grady counties could see an isolated storm develop through the afternoon and evening. Timing looks best between 4-10PM. Low-level capping (dry air aloft) will limit storm coverage hazards for any/all storms include up to 60mph wind gusts and quarter sized hail. With the structure of the storms being supercellular, there is a very low but not zero window for tornadic activity.

Friday will also be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. South winds at 10 to 15mph. More showers and storms are expected to develop in the late afternoon.

Widespread showers will continue into the weekend. A lot of moisture will be involved with the rain. Right now, rainfall amounts could range between 1-4 inches. This could ultimately lead to flooding concerns where steady rainfall occurs for several hours. With the cloud cover and rain showers expected, high temperatures over the weekend will drop into the upper to mid 70s, respectively for Saturday and Sunday.

Have a great Wednesday! -LW

