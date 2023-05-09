Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Wednesday will be mostly dry with cooler highs | 5/9PM

I expect that most will stay dry tomorrow but an isolated showers or two can’t be ruled out
I expect that most will stay dry tomorrow but an isolated showers or two can’t be ruled out
By Lexie Walker
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tonight is going to be a fairly quiet weather night. Skies are looking to be partly cloudy with temperatures falling into the mid 60s by daybreak tomorrow. With air temperatures and dewpoints being very close (if not the same) as one another, areas of patchy to dense fog can’t be ruled out.

Wednesday will see mostly to partly cloudy skies with highs only rising into the mid 80s. Southeast winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 20s. I expect that most will stay dry but an isolated showers or two can’t be ruled out.

Thursday appears to be our next chance for showers and storms, some of which could become severe. Before we get into the details, Thursday is going to see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid to upper 80s. South winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 20s. Counties that include Comanche, Stephens, Jefferson, Caddo and Grady counties could see an isolated storm develop through the afternoon and evening. Timing looks best between 4-10PM. Low-level capping (dry air aloft) will limit storm coverage hazards for any/all storms include up to 60mph wind gusts and quarter sized hail. With the structure of the storms being supercellular, there is a very low but not zero window for tornadic activity.

Friday will also be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. South winds at 10 to 15mph. More showers and storms are expected to develop in the late afternoon.

Widespread showers will continue into the weekend. A lot of moisture will be involved with the rain. Right now, rainfall amounts could range between 1-4 inches. This could ultimately lead to flooding concerns where steady rainfall occurs for several hours. With the cloud cover and rain showers expected, high temperatures over the weekend will drop into the upper to mid 70s, respectively for Saturday and Sunday.

Have a great Wednesday! -LW

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Howard Albright is accused of strangling his stepson in October of 2022, killing him.
Lawton man charged with manslaughter after 2022 fight with son
Eric Weber, the owner of The Slice pizzeria, says he is facing hefty fines for trying to help a...
Restaurant owner says he faces hefty fines for helping homeless man
Police said in the post they believed the men were illegal immigrants on their way to Tennessee.
Investigation continuing into possible human smuggling arrests in Hollis
Eric Gonzalez is charged with stealing a vehicle from a local restaurant while a baby was...
Man arrested for stealing car with baby inside
A storm or two this evening and again tomorrow not out of the question
A storm or two this evening and again tomorrow not out of the question | 5/8PM

Latest News

Very isolated rain next couple days with precip-free conditions for most | 5/9 AM
Very isolated rain next couple days with precip-free conditions for most | 5/9 AM
Breaking news WTVG 13 Action News
Hay barn caught fire overnight
A storm or two this evening and again tomorrow not out of the question
A storm or two this evening and again tomorrow not out of the question | 5/8PM
A storm or two this evening and again tomorrow not out of the question
A storm or two this evening and again tomorrow not out of the question | 5/8PM