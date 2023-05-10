Arrest warrant filed for mother of Lawton murder suspect

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An arrest warrant is out for the mother of a man arrested in connection to a Lawton murder.

Tawanna Richardson is charged with a felony count of accessory to felony.

Investigators say she is the mother of Tawann Richardson, who is charged with first degree murder in the death of Clayton Stephens.

According to court documents, after the death Tawann brought the car that the shooting reportedly took place in to a home in Lawton.

There he’s said to have cleaned the car, removing a blood-stained seat cover from the vehicle before throwing it away.

The next day, investigators say Tawanna arrived at that home and removed both the blood-stained seat and a bag from the trash can.

Court documents allege that she knowingly helped her son by destroying evidence.

Her bond has been set at $100,000.

