Crash sends two to hospital

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital.
By Jarred Burk and Cade Taylor
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A crash at the intersection of 82nd and Cache Road sent two people to the hospital this afternoon.

Lawton police say it happened when a silver sedan t-boned a gray minivan as they were turning onto 82nd street.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital.

Drivers trying to go eastbound on Cache Road were diverted to 82nd Street as first responders were on scene.

