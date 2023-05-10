Expert Connections
Elgin FD holding Crawds-n-Rods to help benefit fire prevention training

By Jarred Burk
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - Are you looking for some fun entertainment for the family?

You’re in luck, the Elgin Volunteer Fire Department’s 19th Annual Crawds-N-Rods Crawfish Boil and Car Show begins Thursday.

Thursday kicks off a 3 day carnival full of fun and food.

Friday is highlighted by a concert, including Gannon Fremin & CCREV, Carson Jeffrey and headliner Mike Ryan.

On Saturday, the main event will have a huge car show, all you can eat crawfish, live entertainment, and more.

Elgin’s Fire Chief, Mike Baker, says while the event is a fundraiser, the reason for it is to help benefit fire prevention education for the community.

”We believe that prevention is the key. We try to spend $100 per child and we have about 1,200 kids that we go see, pre-k through second grade. We are working towards buying our own fire safety house. Lawton does a great job coming and we love their help but we want to do our own, and then we can be able to help all the other small departments around here with it,” Chief Baker said.

For the 13th year, the department is also selling 1,000 $100 tickets for a custom built hot rod. This year its a 1970 Camaro which has been upgraded with a modern motor and drivetrain and much more. The best part, if you win, your tag and taxes are already covered by the department.

Tickets are available at the event, until all thousand are sold.

Costs of tickets for the concert, carnival and other activities vary, but you can enjoy music on Saturday and check out the car show for free.

For full information on the event, visit crawdsnrods.com.

