Elgin Public Schools holds first letter of intent signing for musical theatre

By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cade Taylor
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s that time of year when high school seniors announce their letter of intent and what college they plan on playing sports at.

However, in a first for Elgin Public Schools, one senior signed her letter of intent today for music.

Jessica Diley announced she will go on to earn her Bachelor of Fine Arts and Musical Theater at Rider University in New Jersey.

Diley says she first found her love for musical theater after 8th grade, and since then, she’s been working in programs from the Lawton Community Theatre, ballet, and more.

“I found myself finding who I am in the characters I was having the opportunity to portray and finding the little things and details about their personalities that I agreed with and sometimes didn’t agree with,” Diley said. “And I really got to build myself upon different storylines and musicals.”

She says she chose Rider University because of a feeling of being welcomed while also being challenged by her talented peers.

Elgin Public Schools holds first letter of intent signing for musical theatre
