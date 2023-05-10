Expert Connections
Lawton City Council directs unallocated tax funds in meeting

State champions were in attendance, proclamations were made, new faces were introduced and resolutions were reached in Tuesday's City Council meeting.
By Destany Fuller
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tuesday’s City Council meeting was filled to the brim with agenda items.

State champions from Macarthur High School were in attendance, proclamations were made, new faces were introduced and resolutions were reached.

One of the biggest looming topics for the council has been what to do with the almost $6 million in unallocated tax funds.

In the meeting, the council reached a decision.

”The unallocated funds this year, which are a little over $5.4 million, are gonna go to the category spelled out in the CIP,” said Lawton Finance Director, Joe Don Dunham. “Which is the improvements to McMahon Auditorium, improvements to City Hall and it could go towards improvements at the airport.”

Dunham added that those funds will be allocated effective immediately.

Another hot topic was the question of what would be done about traffic measures on Gore, as current measures are slowing down the area.

After hearing a presentation, the council decided to approve the purchase of more equipment that could help fix the problem

The council also heard from Lawton Animal Services Superintendent, Roy Rodrick, about potentially implementing a requirement for owners of dogs and cats to get their animals microchipped.

Rodrick said a requirement like this would give dog and cat owners a better chance of being reunited with their lost four-legged friends.

”We have numerous times at the animal shelter, myself personally, taking in an animal that’s been missing for a year, two years, three years, and we find the owner. It was stolen, it was lost for whatever reason, and we find the owner and they’re thankful that they got their animal back,” he said.

Rodrick will approach the council with an ordinance, sealing the requirement, at a later date.

