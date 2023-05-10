Lawton Public Schools holds annual Showcase Talent Show

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Lawton Public Schools held the first night of its annual Showcase Talent Show.

The event was held Tuesday evening at the McMahon Auditorium - the culmination of months of preparation and practice.

It saw LPS elementary schools students, along with some school staff, showing off their various talents, from singing and dancing to gymnastics.

The show is divided up into two nights, and each elementary school had at least one performance in the show.

Dana Moore, principal of Edison Elementary and Showcase Director, said the event is a fulfilling one for the student performers.

“They’re excited, they love to show off to their parents and family,” she said. “If we can show off our kids, it’s the best thing we can do.”

The second night of the Showcase is set for Thursday, May 11.

