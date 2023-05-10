Lawton’s Carnegie Library receives emergency restoration repairs
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Carnegie Library Town Hall recently received emergency preservation work, according to City of Lawton staff.
A press release says the need for emergency repairs was recently identified through an inspection by the McMahon Auditorium Authority.
During the inspection, they realized a cast stone header, just above a window, was at risk of falling off, which could have injured personnel or caused damage to their HVAC equipment.
It goes on to say Councilman Hampton of Ward Five authorized a portion of his funds to be used, so the emergency repairs could be completed quickly.
