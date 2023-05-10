Expert Connections
Nearly 4,000 people without power after Lawton transformer fire

An outage map showed three main outages in Lawton at around 11 a.m. on May 10, 2023.
An outage map showed three main outages in Lawton at around 11 a.m. on May 10, 2023.(Public Service Company of Oklahoma)
By Avery Ikeda
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Nearly 4,000 people are without power following a fire in Lawton.

The Lawton Fire Department said it was responding to a transformer fire on the west side of the city at around 11 Wednesday morning. The transformer reportedly blew on the 100 block of SW 67th St., and fire officials advised it may cause outages.

Three main outages in the area are affecting around 3,780 people in total, according to an outage map from the Public Service Company of Oklahoma. The outages are concentrated on the west side of Lawton.

PSO estimates service to be restored around 2 p.m.

