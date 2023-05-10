Nearly 4,000 people without power after Lawton transformer fire

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Nearly 4,000 people are without power following a fire in Lawton.

The Lawton Fire Department said it was responding to a transformer fire on the west side of the city at around 11 Wednesday morning. The transformer reportedly blew on the 100 block of SW 67th St., and fire officials advised it may cause outages.

Three main outages in the area are affecting around 3,780 people in total, according to an outage map from the Public Service Company of Oklahoma. The outages are concentrated on the west side of Lawton.

PSO estimates service to be restored around 2 p.m.

