Okla. AG speaks at Duncan Rotary meeting

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond attended the Duncan Rotary Club Wednesday as their keynote speaker for their weekly meeting.

During his speech, he touched upon different topics, such as the key aspects of the attorney general’s office, bridging the gap between Native Americans and Oklahoma, and finding a solution to criminal justice after the McGirt Supreme Court decision.

AG Drummond said he’s been in office for almost four months and it’s time for him to start going out, seeing people in the communities, and visiting with them.

“I think it’s important that state officials not be tone deaf, that we listen to people out in the community,” Drummond said. “As a statewide elected official I need to be aware of what’s important to Duncan, so I’ll be listening as much as I will be speaking.”

Duncan is his first stop on a long list of communities in Oklahoma he plans to visit.

Some other towns he’ll be making an appearance in are Lawton, Altus, Ada, Ardmore, and more.

