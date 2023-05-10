Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Police officer accused of using dead man’s credit card after investigating his death

Authorities in Florida have arrested a police officer who allegedly stole and used a dead man's...
Authorities in Florida have arrested a police officer who allegedly stole and used a dead man's credit card.(Osceola County Corrections)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (CNN) - Florida authorities say a former St. Cloud police officer has been arrested for stealing and using a dead man’s credit card information.

Police said police officer Dianne Ferreira took the man’s information after responding to a medical call in which he died from a cardiac incident.

Ferreira is accused of taking pictures of the man’s credit card and identification as first responders were gathering information about the patient and his wallet was open.

Authorities launched an investigation after a family member noticed fraudulent credit card transactions in April.

Ferreira was immediately relieved of her duties without pay before resigning.

She is facing both felony and misdemeanor charges including credit card fraud.

Ferreira was booked into jail on a $4,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest warrant filed for mother of Lawton murder suspect
Police said in the post they believed the men were illegal immigrants on their way to Tennessee.
Investigation continuing into possible human smuggling arrests in Hollis
Breaking news WTVG 13 Action News
Hay barn caught fire overnight
An outage map showed three main outages in Lawton at around 11 a.m. on May 10, 2023.
Nearly 4,000 people without power after Lawton transformer fire
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill Tuesday at the state capitol in Oklahoma City that...
Oklahoma Governor signs executive orders aimed more effective state government

Latest News

Elgin Public Schools holds first letter of intent signing for musical theatre
Elgin Public Schools holds first letter of intent signing for musical theatre
Migrants cross the Rio Bravo into the United States from Matamoros, Mexico, Tuesday, May 9,...
US to limit asylum at Mexico border as COVID-19 restrictions end
Oklahoma police responded to someone calling for help but it ended up just being a loud goat.
Police respond to calls for help, turns out to be loud goat
Protesters march through the Broadway-Lafayette subway station to protest the death of Jordan...
NYC mayor: Subway chokehold is a ‘tragedy that never should have happened’
Elgin Public Schools holds first letter of intent signing for musical theatre
Elgin Public Schools holds first letter of intent signing for musical theatre