Somewhat cooler day ahead with isolated-to-scattered rain chances through the rest of the week | 5/10 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Some might see some light-to-patchy fog when heading out the door, and while that will be clearing later this morning, the cloudy skies won’t recede much today, or for the rest of the week for that matter. As a result, we will be slightly cooler today, only topping out in the low/mid 80s for most of Texoma. A disturbance moving up from the south across Eastern Texas will bring some isolated showers and a couple storms to our viewing area this afternoon. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.

Tonight we will continue to see cloudy skies with light winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph and temperatures falling down to the low 60s. The dryline, which is currently positioned near the Texas-New Mexico border, will push east during the overnight hours, bringing isolated-to-scattered showers & storms with it during the early morning hours. The rain will reach our far western counties around 5 AM, pushing eastwards towards HW-183 and I-44 before falling apart in the middle of the morning.

With a lull in rain during the midday on Thursday, a second round of isolated showers/storms will pop-up in Southwest Oklahoma around the early/middle afternoon hours, lasting until the early evening. A couple strong-to-severe storms are possible, with main concerns being large hail and damaging winds (and a brief spin-up can’t be ruled out). Temperatures will top-out in the mid-80s with winds out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.

Friday will start out with a mix of sun and clouds, becoming mostly cloudy later on in the day. Temperatures will get up into the upper 80s and low 90s due to pre-frontal warming ahead of a descending cold front. The afternoon & evening will feature more isolated showers & storms.

We will kick off the weekend with widespread showers and storms that is expected to last through the entire day on Saturday and much of the day on Sunday. Strong-to-severe weather concerns are uncertain at this time, though there will be a flooding risk as multiple inches of rainfall could accumulate across Texoma this weekend. High temperatures will fall below-average into the mid/upper 70s on both days.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the 70s for early next week, though rain chances across Texoma should largely decrease by Monday.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.