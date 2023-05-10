Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Somewhat cooler day ahead with isolated-to-scattered rain chances through the rest of the week | 5/10 AM

Somewhat cooler day ahead with isolated-to-scattered rain chances through the rest of the week | 5/10 AM
By Josh Reiter
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Some might see some light-to-patchy fog when heading out the door, and while that will be clearing later this morning, the cloudy skies won’t recede much today, or for the rest of the week for that matter. As a result, we will be slightly cooler today, only topping out in the low/mid 80s for most of Texoma. A disturbance moving up from the south across Eastern Texas will bring some isolated showers and a couple storms to our viewing area this afternoon. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.

Tonight we will continue to see cloudy skies with light winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph and temperatures falling down to the low 60s. The dryline, which is currently positioned near the Texas-New Mexico border, will push east during the overnight hours, bringing isolated-to-scattered showers & storms with it during the early morning hours. The rain will reach our far western counties around 5 AM, pushing eastwards towards HW-183 and I-44 before falling apart in the middle of the morning.

With a lull in rain during the midday on Thursday, a second round of isolated showers/storms will pop-up in Southwest Oklahoma around the early/middle afternoon hours, lasting until the early evening. A couple strong-to-severe storms are possible, with main concerns being large hail and damaging winds (and a brief spin-up can’t be ruled out). Temperatures will top-out in the mid-80s with winds out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.

Friday will start out with a mix of sun and clouds, becoming mostly cloudy later on in the day. Temperatures will get up into the upper 80s and low 90s due to pre-frontal warming ahead of a descending cold front. The afternoon & evening will feature more isolated showers & storms.

We will kick off the weekend with widespread showers and storms that is expected to last through the entire day on Saturday and much of the day on Sunday. Strong-to-severe weather concerns are uncertain at this time, though there will be a flooding risk as multiple inches of rainfall could accumulate across Texoma this weekend. High temperatures will fall below-average into the mid/upper 70s on both days.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the 70s for early next week, though rain chances across Texoma should largely decrease by Monday.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking news WTVG 13 Action News
Hay barn caught fire overnight
Police said in the post they believed the men were illegal immigrants on their way to Tennessee.
Investigation continuing into possible human smuggling arrests in Hollis
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill Tuesday at the state capitol in Oklahoma City that...
Oklahoma Governor signs executive orders aimed more effective state government
House Bill 1987 could prevent fentanyl overdoses
The contest was simple: whichever school had the most children in attendance during the dash...
LPS elementary wins money for Color Run participation

Latest News

I expect that most will stay dry tomorrow but an isolated showers or two can’t be ruled out
Wednesday will be mostly dry with cooler highs | 5/9PM
I expect that most will stay dry tomorrow but an isolated showers or two can’t be ruled out
I expect that most will stay dry tomorrow but an isolated showers or two can’t be ruled out | 5/9PM
Somewhat cooler day ahead with isolated-to-scattered rain chances through the rest of the week...
Somewhat cooler day ahead with isolated-to-scattered rain chances through the rest of the week | 5/10 AM
Very isolated rain next couple days with precip-free conditions for most | 5/9 AM
Very isolated rain next couple days with precip-free conditions for most | 5/9 AM