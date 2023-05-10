WATCH: Crime Stoppers looking for tips in dispensary robbery

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma are asking for the community’s help identifying the suspects in a robbery from April.

Footage of the robbery, which happened April 15 at Potluck Dispensary, was shared on social media.

Lawton police are asking anyone with information on the people seen in in the video.

You can call Crime Stoppers at 355-INFO, or submit an anonymous tip at their website LawtonCrimeStoppers.com.

