Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Mother’s Day Brunch

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - During the week of May 8 to May 14, Fort Sill will be celebrating military spouses, Mother’s Day, and hosting a murder mystery dinner.

7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison for Fort Sill, about the list of upcoming events.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, May 12, at the Welcome Center, the Fort Sill Family and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation will be recognizing the contributions of military spouses and offering a special treat for Military Spouse Appreciation Day.

At 6:30 p.m. on Friday, May 12, the Patriot Club will host a Murder Mystery Dinner. The event tickets will cost $35 if bought in advance and $40 at the door.

A Body vs. Earth Team Triathlon will begin at 7 a.m. on Saturday, May 13. Each member out of a group of three will choose a leg of the triathlon: swimming (250 meters), biking (20 miles), and running (5k). Participation in this event costs $100 per team and includes three t-shirts, medals, bibs, water bottles, and one swim cap.

You can register in advance at the Welcome Center or FIRES Fitness Center on Fort Sill.

A Soldiers to Sidelines workshop will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, at the FIRES Fitness Center. The workshop will deliver high-human skills training and an immersive program of basketball drills and offensive concepts delivered by Terry Evans, Southwest Oklahoma State men’s basketball head coach, and Pooh Williamson, the current Tulsa Associate Athletic Director and ESPN college basketball analyst.

Free lunch will be provided at this event. Registration can be done online here.

Last but certainly not least, Fort Sill will host a Mother’s Day Brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 14, at the Patriot Club. Brunch will include a wide variety of food ranging from roast beef, mashed potatoes, and pancakes to scrambled eggs and so much more. Tickets cost $19.99 for adults, $9.99 for children five to twelve, and children four and under eat free.

Plus, beginning at 11 a.m. on Sunday, May 14, at the Twin Oaks Bowling Center, all mothers can bowl for free (shoe rentals are not included) when bowling with a family member. Mothers will also receive a rose and a special surprise.

For more information on Fort Sill’s upcoming events, you can call (580) 442-5300 or click here.

*The attached interview discusses inaccurate times for the Mother’s Day Brunch. The correct time is from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

