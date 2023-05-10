Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Woman accused of headbutting child outside elementary school

A woman was arrested Friday after allegedly headbutting a child outside of a Lincoln elementary school.
By 10/11 NOW and Gray News staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - A Nebraska woman believed to have been intoxicated was arrested after she allegedly headbutted an 8-year-old outside of an elementary school.

According to Lancaster County court documents, 25-year-old Mollyjo Taylor was arrested Friday. She was cited and lodged for intentional child abuse, KOLN reports.

Documents say at 1:45 p.m., an Everett Elementary School employee was walking with her students near the school building when she witnessed Taylor, who was allegedly intoxicated, approach the students and begin shouting.

Court documents indicate Taylor then lunged towards an 8-year-old student headfirst and struck the child in the head, which caused pain and a noticeable contusion. The employee witnessed Taylor trying to lunge at other students and intervened by trying to grab the suspect’s arm; however, Taylor slipped away and ran off on foot, documents state.

The suspect was unfamiliar to everyone involved in the incident.

Documents say police quickly located Taylor and took her into custody. Officers said she appeared under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Lincoln Public Schools assisted with an interview involving the 8-year-old victim and could physically feel the contusion on their head, documents state.

Taylor was also involved in several other disturbances during that same day, including two assaults, according to the documents.

Copyright 2023 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Howard Albright is accused of strangling his stepson in October of 2022, killing him.
Lawton man charged with manslaughter after 2022 fight with son
Eric Weber, the owner of The Slice pizzeria, says he is facing hefty fines for trying to help a...
Restaurant owner says he faces hefty fines for helping homeless man
Eric Gonzalez is charged with stealing a vehicle from a local restaurant while a baby was...
Man arrested for stealing car with baby inside
A storm or two this evening and again tomorrow not out of the question
A storm or two this evening and again tomorrow not out of the question | 5/8PM
Police said in the post they believed the men were illegal immigrants on their way to Tennessee.
Investigation continuing into possible human smuggling arrests in Hollis

Latest News

Buddy, a grand basset griffon vendéen, competes in the hound group competition during the 147th...
Petit basset griffon Vendéen wins Westminster dog show in first for breed
Lawton Public Schools held the first night of its annual Showcase Talent Show.
Lawton Public Schools holds annual Showcase Talent Show
State champions were in attendance, proclamations were made, new faces were introduced and...
Lawton City Council directs unallocated tax funds in meeting
Arrest warrant filed for mother of Lawton murder suspect