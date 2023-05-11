Expert Connections
Bomb threat leads to evacuation at GPTC

By Jarred Burk
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials at the Great Plains Technology Center say they have received a bomb threat and are evacuating students.

They say police are sweeping the campus and have moved students and faculty to a safe location where they are being held until the entire campus is cleared by law enforcement.

The campus has been placed on a perimeter lockout meaning no one will be allowed on or off campus until the situation is deemed safe.

This is a developing story and we will bring updates to you as soon as we get them.

