Bomb threat leads to evacuation at GPTC
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials at the Great Plains Technology Center say they have received a bomb threat and are evacuating students.
They say police are sweeping the campus and have moved students and faculty to a safe location where they are being held until the entire campus is cleared by law enforcement.
The campus has been placed on a perimeter lockout meaning no one will be allowed on or off campus until the situation is deemed safe.
This is a developing story and we will bring updates to you as soon as we get them.
