Pet of The Week

Comanche County car crash leaving one person injured

By Kyle Weatherly and Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Comanche County, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol was on the scene of a Comanche County crash involving a church van.

It happened at around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 115 and SW Lee Blvd, about a mile and a half south of Cache. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the driver of a BMW failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a church van. The driver of the van was pinned for about 20 minutes before being freed by the Cache Fire Department.

He was admitted to OU Medical Center in fair condition.

