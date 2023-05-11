Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

CUTE: Zoo welcomes 2 litters of endangered red wolf pups

The North Carolina Zoo welcomed endangered red wolf pups.
The North Carolina Zoo welcomed endangered red wolf pups.(North Carolina Zoo)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEBORO, N.C. (Gray News) - The North Carolina Zoo is celebrating the birth of nine red wolf pups.

The zoo shared a video online of a few of the new pups that have arrived. The team said it welcomed two litters of the critically endangered animals.

The first litter, born to parents Marsh and Roan, had three pups, and the second litter, born to Denali and May, had six, for a total of 9 pups, the zoo shared.

Officials with the zoo said the red wolf population has been dwindling and was once declared extinct in the wild. But the team in North Carolina is working to ensure the survival of the species.

Both litters were born behind the scenes as a part of the zoo’s contributions to the American Red Wolf SAFE Program.

Veterinary staff said the pups will get continued checkups to make sure all nine remain in good health.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest warrant filed for mother of Lawton murder suspect
A bomb threat caused a scare on Thursday morning.
UPDATE: All clear given after bomb threat at GPTC
The drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital.
Crash sends two to hospital
An outage map showed three main outages in Lawton at around 11 a.m. on May 10, 2023.
Nearly 4,000 people without power after Lawton transformer fire
Round two of showers/storms has the potential to produce impactful severe weather
Two main rounds of showers and storms expected for Thursday | 5/10PM

Latest News

Matthew holding a photo of his son, Nicky, pictured above.
Family honors lost son on birthday
FILE - A Twitter logo hangs outside the company's offices in San Francisco, Dec. 19, 2022. (AP...
Elon Musk says he’s found a woman to lead Twitter as new CEO
David Chou, of Las Vegas, is charged with 98 counts including weapons and explosives charges...
Man indicted on 98 charges for shooting at Taiwanese church in California
Severe storms tonight for some but not all
Severe storms tonight for some but not all | 5/11PM
Des Moines police officers are being credited with saving a man suffering a mental crisis from...
WATCH: Officers save man from jumping off bridge