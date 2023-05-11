Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Dance recital held early for dad with brain cancer

Dancer with 'The Dancer's Edge' give an early performance for a dad with brain cancer.
By Emily Schrad and Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - A dance recital in Iowa took place early to give a father the opportunity to see his daughter perform, KCRG reports.

Stephen Stepanek was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, in August 2022.

“Fighting brain cancer is just, it’s so hard and you can’t do it alone, and every patient and family going through this need the community behind them,” his wife Brittney Stepanek said.

Stephen Stepanek has had surgery, radiation and chemotherapy.

Seven months after his initial diagnosis, the family was told his cancer was recurrent and treatments to slow the cancer weren’t working.

The family said they are making the most of the time they have together.

Stephen Stepanek’s 6-year-old daughter Sylvia dances at The Dancers Edge in Hiawatha, Iowa.

“Dance is my daughter’s happy place, and so for them to get behind her and our family just means so much because we know that they’re going to be there for her every step of the way through our fight now and for the rest of her career with them. This is why we do dance because it gives her an outlet,” Brittney Stepanek said.

Their annual recital typically takes place in June, but with the uncertainty that comes with a cancer diagnosis, the dance studio helped make sure Stephen Stepanek got the chance to see his daughter take the stage with a mini-recital.

“Tonight’s just an example of gifts that they’ve given us, memories that we could keep forever, and so we’re so thankful that all of these people have gone out of their way just to do one more act for us to make sure that we have a moment that we can keep,” Brittney Stepanek said.

Charlie Vogl, the owner of The Dancer’s Edge, says they are just happy to provide Stephen Stepanek the opportunity to watch his daughter.

While emotions were running high during the performance, one moment in particular stuck out to the family.

“Watching Sylvia dance tonight and also watching Stephens’s reaction is really surreal because you know, I fear that we may not get those moments in the future. It’s just, I’m so happy we made that happen tonight,” Brittany Stepanek said.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest warrant filed for mother of Lawton murder suspect
The drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital.
Crash sends two to hospital
An outage map showed three main outages in Lawton at around 11 a.m. on May 10, 2023.
Nearly 4,000 people without power after Lawton transformer fire
Round two of showers/storms has the potential to produce impactful severe weather
Two main rounds of showers and storms expected for Thursday | 5/10PM
Footage of the robbery, which happened April 15 at Potluck Dispensary, was shared on social...
WATCH: Crime Stoppers looking for tips in dispensary robbery

Latest News

A health professional shows doses of Monkeypox vaccines at the Edison municipal vaccination...
Mpox no longer a global emergency, WHO says
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 2, 2023. The Supreme...
Unanimous Supreme Court gives transgender woman from Guatemala new chance to fight deportation
Some Peloton bikes are being recalled because of an injury hazard.
Peloton recalling more than 2M exercise bikes
Senators introduce bill to overhaul classification system
Senators introduce bills to curb mishandling of classified documents & stop leaks
FILE - In this combination of photos, Dolly Parton appears at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame...
Academy of Country Music Awards ready to party with Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks as hosts