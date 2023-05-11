Isolated & scattered storms this morning and afternoon, some could be strong-to-severe | 5/11 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! A line of showers and storms, some of which are on the stronger side, are progressing eastward across western Texoma. These storms are expected to weaken and dissipate in coverage once they reach I-44 in the mid/late morning hours, giving us a lull in the rain around midday and the early afternoon. With these morning storms, gusty winds and small hail are evident within some of the embedded cores. Skies will give way for some occasional sunshine in the afternoon, warming temperatures into the mid/upper 80s and low 90s. Winds today will be out of the south at 10-15 mph. With any sunshine later today though will help to destabilize the atmosphere...

Another round of showers and storms will fire-up around the mid-afternoon. Coverage for these storms will be isolated, but what they lack in numbers they will make up for in intensity. Strong-to-severe weather will be at their highest potential with any storms that initiate this afternoon and evening. All severe threats will be evident, including wind gusts up to 60-70 mph, hail up to the size of golf balls, along with an isolated tornado risk. That all said, keep in mind that not a lot of these storms are expected here in Texoma. The best coverage will be for central and northern Oklahoma, mainly north of I-40. So the farther north you go, the better chance for encountering some of these storms. Southwest Oklahoma, especially those north of HW-62, will have the better odds in our viewing area. So while coverage will be limited, we could see showers and storms as far south as North Texas. Rain chances will drop off an hour or two before midnight as the storms push east of I-35.

A slow-moving cold front will push into Texoma tomorrow, though it won’t have a huge impact on our temperatures as most are expected to still get into the low 90s for a high. Friday afternoon, another chance for showers and storms will fire-up across Texoma. Coverage still looks to only be isolated-to-scattered, though there will still be the potential for strong-to-severe weather. Another concern with the rain tomorrow will be a slight flooding risk. Cloud coverage will start out Friday morning on the partly cloudy side, becoming more overcast later in the day.

The cold front will stall on Saturday, bringing widespread showers and storms throughout the entire day. A good soaking will be brought to most counties in our viewing area on Saturday. A strong & severe risk will persist again, but the main hazard will be heavy rainfall that could lead to flooding, as some locations could see multiple inches of rain. Temperatures will drop down to the mid 70s to kick off the weekend. Scattered showers and storms will be in the forecast again on Sunday.

Rain chances become more isolated through early next week, with rain chances dropping off for Texoma entirely by the middle of next week. Temperature-wise, we will stay below-average in the mid/upper 70s through Wednesday.

