Paradise Concerts celebrating moms with Mother’s Day Show

By Cade Taylor
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Paradise Concerts is hosting “The Power of Love,” a Mother’s Day Show to celebrate moms in the Lawton area.

7News spoke with Stavis Mormon, the event coordinator and house manager for the McMahon Memorial Auditorium, about what’s in store for Paradise Concerts’ upcoming show.

The Mother’s Day Show will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, at the McMahon Memorial Auditorium.

It will feature special tributes to Luther Vandross, Gerald Levert, and Teddy Pendergrass, with performances by Danny Clay, Moetowne Alex, and Stan Hampton.

VIP tickets are $50, and general admission tickets are $35. They can be purchased at the McMahon Memorial Auditorium.

For more information, you can visit the Paradise Concerts website here.

