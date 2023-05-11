Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Severe storms tonight for some but not all | 5/11PM

Severe storms tonight for some but not all
By Lexie Walker
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Severe storms with all hazards are possible tonight for areas along and east of I-44. A tornado watch is in place for the following counties until 11PM: Comanche, Cotton, Jefferson, Stephens, Caddo, Grady, Kiowa, Washita, Tillman, Wichita, Archer, Clay and Montague. Storms have the opportunity to produce baseball sized hail, 60 to 80mph wind gusts and an isolated tornado or two. All storms will move out of Texoma by 10 tonight at the absolute latest.

Conditions are going to change quickly tonight so stay prepared by staying weather aware! -LW

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest warrant filed for mother of Lawton murder suspect
A bomb threat caused a scare on Thursday morning.
UPDATE: All clear given after bomb threat at GPTC
The drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital.
Crash sends two to hospital
An outage map showed three main outages in Lawton at around 11 a.m. on May 10, 2023.
Nearly 4,000 people without power after Lawton transformer fire
Round two of showers/storms has the potential to produce impactful severe weather
Two main rounds of showers and storms expected for Thursday | 5/10PM

Latest News

WATCH: The First Alert Storm Hunter is out watching the chance for severe weather
Severe storms tonight for some but not all
Severe storms tonight for some but not all | 5/11PM
Isolated & scattered storms this morning and afternoon, some could be strong-to-severe | 5/11 AM
Isolated & scattered storms this morning and afternoon, some could be strong-to-severe | 5/11 AM
Round two of showers/storms has the potential to produce impactful severe weather
Two main rounds of showers and storms expected for Thursday | 5/10PM