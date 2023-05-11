Severe storms tonight for some but not all | 5/11PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Severe storms with all hazards are possible tonight for areas along and east of I-44. A tornado watch is in place for the following counties until 11PM: Comanche, Cotton, Jefferson, Stephens, Caddo, Grady, Kiowa, Washita, Tillman, Wichita, Archer, Clay and Montague. Storms have the opportunity to produce baseball sized hail, 60 to 80mph wind gusts and an isolated tornado or two. All storms will move out of Texoma by 10 tonight at the absolute latest.

Conditions are going to change quickly tonight so stay prepared by staying weather aware! -LW

