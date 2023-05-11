WATCH: The First Alert Storm Hunter is out watching the chance for severe weather

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There is a risk for severe weather throughout the evening.

Jarred Burk and Meteorologist Josh Reiter are in the First Alert Storm Hunter tracking the threat and you can ride along from the comfort and safety of your home.

There may be times of no audio.

You can also watch on our Roku and Amazon Fire channels.

Follow the two on Facebook -- First Alert Meteorologist Josh Reiter || Storm Chaser Jarred Burk

And thanks to our Storm Hunter sponsor -- Apache Casino Hotel

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.