Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

WATCH: The First Alert Storm Hunter is out watching the chance for severe weather

By Jarred Burk
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There is a risk for severe weather throughout the evening.

Jarred Burk and Meteorologist Josh Reiter are in the First Alert Storm Hunter tracking the threat and you can ride along from the comfort and safety of your home.

There may be times of no audio.

You can also watch on our Roku and Amazon Fire channels.

Follow the two on Facebook -- First Alert Meteorologist Josh Reiter || Storm Chaser Jarred Burk

And thanks to our Storm Hunter sponsor -- Apache Casino Hotel

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest warrant filed for mother of Lawton murder suspect
A bomb threat caused a scare on Thursday morning.
UPDATE: All clear given after bomb threat at GPTC
The drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital.
Crash sends two to hospital
An outage map showed three main outages in Lawton at around 11 a.m. on May 10, 2023.
Nearly 4,000 people without power after Lawton transformer fire
Round two of showers/storms has the potential to produce impactful severe weather
Two main rounds of showers and storms expected for Thursday | 5/10PM

Latest News

Isolated & scattered storms this morning and afternoon, some could be strong-to-severe | 5/11 AM
Isolated & scattered storms this morning and afternoon, some could be strong-to-severe | 5/11 AM
Round two of showers/storms has the potential to produce impactful severe weather
Two main rounds of showers and storms expected for Thursday | 5/10PM
Round two of showers/storms has the potential to produce impactful severe weather
Round two of showers/storms has the potential to produce impactful severe weather |5/10PM
Round two of showers/storms has the potential to produce impactful severe weather
Round two of showers/storms has the potential to produce impactful severe weather | 5/10PM