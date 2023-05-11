Water treatment plant issue causing pressure issue for some in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton officials say an issue is causing water pressure issues for some residents in North Lawton.

Below is the message the city has released about the situation:

“Crews have discovered an issue coming from the Medicine Park Water Treatment Plant that is impacting the North High Zone.

The North High Zone in Lawton is located from Fort Sill Boulevard to 38th Street and from Rogers Lane to Cache Road.

Citizens in this area will see a drop in water pressure until the issue is resolved.

We apologize for the inconvenience and will provide updates as we learn more.”

The say they will continue to update the public as the issue is addressed. We will let you know as we get those updates.

