19th annual Crawds and Rods event underway

The Elgin Fire Department is holding its 19th annual Crawds and Rods event.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Haley Wilson
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Elgin Fire Department is holding its 19th annual Crawds and Rods event. Thursday marked the first night of the three-day carnival.

It features plenty of fun for the family - from rides to various food vendors. All proceeds raised from the event will directly benefit the Elgin Fire Department, as it works to keep the community safe.

But, for Mike Baker, the Fire Chief, this weekend is much more than just a fundraiser.

“It brings the community together for an annual event that the whole community looks forward to,” he said. “A few years ago, the town had an annual event, but it kind of died out, and we want to rebuild it. And that’s kind of why we started the whole deal: not really to make a lot of money but ot build an event fo rht ecommunity.”

If you couldn’t make it out on Thursday, don’t worry because the fun will continue into the weekend. Friday will feature a music festival and concert, and Saturday will see the main events, with a massive car show and a crawdad boil.

