Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Athena Strand’s mom reflects on life after loss, holds softball tournament to honor daughter’s birthday

Maitlyn Gandy reflects on life after loss of daughter (Athena Strand) pictured above
Maitlyn Gandy reflects on life after loss of daughter (Athena Strand) pictured above(KSWO)
By Seth Marsicano
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The mother of Athena Strand, the girl who was tragically killed late 2022, Maitlyn Gandy said her daughter would have started playing softball this semester.

So the weekend of May 13, a softball tournament is being hosted in honor of her daughter’s birthday.

“It’s been difficult, but I stay busy. That’s the only way I know how to get through things,” said Gandy.

While it’s meant for the community to have fun, Gandy says there’s a much larger goal in mind.

“This is for her birthday, but all of the funds are going to the foundation that I’m starting. It’s called Athena Strand’s Army Foundation,” said Gandy. “It’s gonna take time just like everything else, but that is the ultimate goal at the end of this is to be able to save and protect other children from suffering the way that my daughter did.”

However, Gandy continues to struggle with her loss.

“When I do sleep, which is hit or miss, I do have nightmares. Very vivid nightmares that I wouldn’t wish on anybody which is why I’m very grateful for law enforcement and people like my attorneys that have to see things daily, not just in my case, but in many other cases,” said Gandy.

Luckily, she has a large support group of family and people from the community.

“I am very fortunate to have a handful of very close friends. My attorneys have become very close friends of mine, and I have a phenomenal family that has supported me as well as the community,” said Gandy.

And for those families, Gandy hopes to provide that support.

“For any mom or dad that is in a situation like what I’m in, it is beyond words the level of difficult that it is. It’s hard to navigate, it’s hard to go through and people like me do need all the support they can. I’m just hoping that with the foundation and everything we’re trying to do that we can impact for families and there can be less parents that have to feel the way that I do,” Gandy.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bomb threat caused a scare on Thursday morning.
UPDATE: All clear given after bomb threat at GPTC
A Temple volunteer firefighter is facing several arson charges after reportedly admitting to...
Volunteer firefighter reportedly admits to setting fires
Oklahoma Highway Patrol was on the scene of a Comanche County crash involving a church van.
Comanche County car crash leaving one person injured
Ken Anderson was retiring after 28 years of delivering mail, so the post office congratulated...
Mail carrier dies in crash hours before retirement
Arrest warrant filed for mother of Lawton murder suspect

Latest News

Daniel Karr, who is listed on the district's website as an employee, is charged with driving...
Chattanooga teacher charged with DUI
Matthew Purnell who is a former military officer and current sheriff’s deputy who works as a...
K9 officer awarded CARE Award
Don’t put away the rain gear because numerous to widespread heavy rain will continue into the...
A wet and cooler Mother’s Day weekend | 5/12PM
This puppy and many, many more are available at the Lawton Animal Welfare for adoption.
Furry Friend Friday