Fort Sill holds live fire convoy protection training

The goal behind the training was to familiarize soldiers with the weapon systems, from firing them to maintaining them.
By Jarred Burk and Seth Marsicano
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill held a special live fire exercise Thursday.

Soldiers took gun trucks onto the range and spent the exercise firing different machine guns to simulate convoy protection strategies.

Organizers say the exercise directly prepares them for possible future encounters.

“So say, going out, cause we are a maintenance company, if we were to go fix a truck and then go back, if we were attacked on that convoy out or from fixing that vehicle, then we’re have to shoot from the gun trucks,” 2nd Lt. Zackary Hattier said.

The training was conducted by Fort Sill’s Echo Company, 3rd Battalion, and 2nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment from the 31st Air Defense Artillery Brigade.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

