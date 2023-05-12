K9 officer awarded CARE Award

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - An officer appreciation lunch in Duncan recognized an officer and his K-9 along with the growing problem of fentanyl in the local community.

Matthew Purnell who is a former military officer and current sheriff’s deputy who works as a school resource officer in Velma. He said he has the best job and enjoys every aspect of his career.

”Protecting these children in today’s day and age with what’s going on is, it’s just been the most rewarding experience. It’s also allowed me to step into their lives and intervene when necessary, provide guidance and direction and keep them on the right path,” Purnell said.

Purnell is former military and has been in law enforcement for the last six years.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.