Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

K9 officer awarded CARE Award

Matthew Purnell who is a former military officer and current sheriff’s deputy who works as a...
Matthew Purnell who is a former military officer and current sheriff’s deputy who works as a school resource officer in Velma(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk and Cade Taylor
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - An officer appreciation lunch in Duncan recognized an officer and his K-9 along with the growing problem of fentanyl in the local community.

Matthew Purnell who is a former military officer and current sheriff’s deputy who works as a school resource officer in Velma. He said he has the best job and enjoys every aspect of his career.

”Protecting these children in today’s day and age with what’s going on is, it’s just been the most rewarding experience. It’s also allowed me to step into their lives and intervene when necessary, provide guidance and direction and keep them on the right path,” Purnell said.

Purnell is former military and has been in law enforcement for the last six years.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bomb threat caused a scare on Thursday morning.
UPDATE: All clear given after bomb threat at GPTC
A Temple volunteer firefighter is facing several arson charges after reportedly admitting to...
Volunteer firefighter reportedly admits to setting fires
Oklahoma Highway Patrol was on the scene of a Comanche County crash involving a church van.
Comanche County car crash leaving one person injured
Ken Anderson was retiring after 28 years of delivering mail, so the post office congratulated...
Mail carrier dies in crash hours before retirement
Arrest warrant filed for mother of Lawton murder suspect

Latest News

Daniel Karr, who is listed on the district's website as an employee, is charged with driving...
Chattanooga teacher charged with DUI
A wet and cooler Mother’s Day weekend | 5/12PM
This puppy and many, many more are available at the Lawton Animal Welfare for adoption.
Furry Friend Friday
It took place around 11:30 a.m. and was an opportunity for mothers in the area to enjoy a nice...
‘Momma Bear Brunch’ to celebrate Mother’s Day held at Owens Center