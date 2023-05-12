Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Lawton narcotic treatment program pays fine for recordkeeping violation charges

The United States alleged that from March 9, 2022, to June 9, 2022, SOTS failed to have...
The United States alleged that from March 9, 2022, to June 9, 2022, SOTS failed to have appropriate destruction procedures and records for the wasting of Methadone, failed to maintain DEA 222 forms at each separate SOTS location related to purchases of Methadone, and failed to have a DEA 222 form for the transfer of Methadone from the SOTS clinic in Ardmore to the clinic in Lawton.(Envato)
By Jarred Burk
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A narcotic treatment program, which runs several programs across the state, including one in Lawton, has settled a case involving allegations of recordkeeping violations.

Southern Oklahoma Treatment Services, or SOTS, paid $50,000 to settle civil penalty claims involving allegations they violated the Comprehensive Drug Abuse Prevention and Control Act of 1970 according to U.S. Attorney Robert Troester.

The United States alleged that from March 9, 2022, to June 9, 2022, SOTS failed to have appropriate destruction procedures and records for the wasting of Methadone, failed to maintain DEA 222 forms at each separate SOTS location related to purchases of Methadone, and failed to have a DEA 222 form for the transfer of Methadone from the SOTS clinic in Ardmore to the clinic in Lawton.

It is also alleged that the SOTS clinic in Ardmore did not have a current Power of Attorney on file for the Program Sponsor. To resolve these allegations, SOTS agreed to pay $50,000 to the United States.

SOTS did not, as a part of the agreement, admit liability and the government did not make any concessions about the “legitimacy of the claims.”

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bomb threat caused a scare on Thursday morning.
UPDATE: All clear given after bomb threat at GPTC
A Temple volunteer firefighter is facing several arson charges after reportedly admitting to...
Volunteer firefighter reportedly admits to setting fires
Oklahoma Highway Patrol was on the scene of a Comanche County crash involving a church van.
Comanche County car crash leaving one person injured
Ken Anderson was retiring after 28 years of delivering mail, so the post office congratulated...
Mail carrier dies in crash hours before retirement
Arrest warrant filed for mother of Lawton murder suspect

Latest News

The Education Center partners with various institutions, like Cameron University, Colombia...
Students graduate from Fort Sill Education Center
The goal behind the training was to familiarize soldiers with the weapon systems, from firing...
Fort Sill holds live fire convoy protection training
The goal behind the training was to familiarize soldiers with the weapon systems, from firing...
Fort Sill unit does live fire convoy protection training
Wet and cooler forecast for Mother’s Day weekend | 5/12 AM
Wet and cooler forecast for Mother’s Day weekend | 5/12 AM