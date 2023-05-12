Lawton narcotic treatment program pays fine for recordkeeping violation charges

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A narcotic treatment program, which runs several programs across the state, including one in Lawton, has settled a case involving allegations of recordkeeping violations.

Southern Oklahoma Treatment Services, or SOTS, paid $50,000 to settle civil penalty claims involving allegations they violated the Comprehensive Drug Abuse Prevention and Control Act of 1970 according to U.S. Attorney Robert Troester.

The United States alleged that from March 9, 2022, to June 9, 2022, SOTS failed to have appropriate destruction procedures and records for the wasting of Methadone, failed to maintain DEA 222 forms at each separate SOTS location related to purchases of Methadone, and failed to have a DEA 222 form for the transfer of Methadone from the SOTS clinic in Ardmore to the clinic in Lawton.

It is also alleged that the SOTS clinic in Ardmore did not have a current Power of Attorney on file for the Program Sponsor. To resolve these allegations, SOTS agreed to pay $50,000 to the United States.

SOTS did not, as a part of the agreement, admit liability and the government did not make any concessions about the “legitimacy of the claims.”

