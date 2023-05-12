LPS holds second night of Showcase Talent Show

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Thursday saw the second night of Lawton Public School’s Showcase Talent Show.

Dozens of performers, from elementary students to their teachers, took the stage at McMahon Auditorium.

Performers got to present their various talents, from dancing to singing.

Elizabeth Hopper, Bryson Penick and Janelys Vargas all showed off their tap-dancing skills in the showcase

The young performers were thrilled to entertain their audience.

“The crowd just went wild!” Penick said.

Each elementary school in the district had at least one performance across the show’s two nights.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.