Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

LPS holds second night of Showcase Talent Show

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Thursday saw the second night of Lawton Public School’s Showcase Talent Show.

Dozens of performers, from elementary students to their teachers, took the stage at McMahon Auditorium.

Performers got to present their various talents, from dancing to singing.

Elizabeth Hopper, Bryson Penick and Janelys Vargas all showed off their tap-dancing skills in the showcase

The young performers were thrilled to entertain their audience.

“The crowd just went wild!” Penick said.

Each elementary school in the district had at least one performance across the show’s two nights.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest warrant filed for mother of Lawton murder suspect
A bomb threat caused a scare on Thursday morning.
UPDATE: All clear given after bomb threat at GPTC
The drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital.
Crash sends two to hospital
An outage map showed three main outages in Lawton at around 11 a.m. on May 10, 2023.
Nearly 4,000 people without power after Lawton transformer fire
Round two of showers/storms has the potential to produce impactful severe weather
Two main rounds of showers and storms expected for Thursday | 5/10PM

Latest News

The Armed Forces Day parade is happening next Saturday in Lawton.
Officials prepare for upcoming Armed Forces Day parade
The Elgin Fire Department is holding its 19th annual Crawds and Rods event.
19th annual Crawds and Rods event underway
A Temple volunteer firefighter is facing several arson charges after reportedly admitting to...
Volunteer firefighter reportedly admits to setting fires
Paradise Concerts celebrating moms with Mother’s Day Show
Paradise Concerts celebrating moms with Mother’s Day Show