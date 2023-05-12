‘Momma Bear Brunch’ to celebrate Mother’s Day held at Owens Center

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Owens Center held their very first Momma Bear Brunch on Friday.

It took place around 11:30 a.m. and was an opportunity for mothers in the area to enjoy a nice breakfast while their kiddos played with crafts.

Aaliyah Climes, the Owens Center Activities Director, said the inspiration for the event came from the typical things she likes to do for her own mother.

“I’ve always enjoyed, for Mother’s Day and my own mom, we always try to go all out and make it sort of like a restaurant experience. So, I wanted to kind of do that for other moms who don’t have the time or don’t have someone to watch their kids. I want them to be able to experience that as well,” Climes said.

Fathers Day is coming up next, and Climes said fathers in the area should be ready for their own celebration at the Owens Center when the time comes.

