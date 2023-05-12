Officials prepare for upcoming Armed Forces Day parade

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Armed Forces Day parade is happening next Saturday in Lawton. Every year, the parade draws in around 100 entries, including military vehicles, marching soldiers, bands, and more. It’s all for one common cause, supporting the men and women who serve in the various branches of our military.

It will begin at 10 a.m., stepping off from C Avenue to 6th street, then north on 11th street.

Happening later that day at the Great Plains Expo Center, the Kiowa-Comanche-Apache Indian Veterans Association will have a powwow and free food, and it’s open to everyone.

“There’s a lot of old guys like me, the Vietnam veterans, and while I didn’t experience it, a lot of my friends did,” said Clifford Takawana, the treasurer of the KCA. “The treatment that the Vietnam veterans received when they came home. They couldn’t wear their uniform when they de-planed.”

“The theme for this year is ‘All Veterans, All Wars, and that is exactly how we want to portray this,” said Kristopher Killsfirst, the commander of the KCA. “It’s not just Native Americans that we want to honor - it’s all of us in Southwest Oklahoma who wore the uniform.”

Killsfirst said this is the 4th annual Armed Forces Day Pow Wow. Their honor program begins at 5 p.m. with the 77th Army Band, and at 5:30 p.m., they’ll serve a free evening meal.

