Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Officials prepare for upcoming Armed Forces Day parade

The Armed Forces Day parade is happening next Saturday in Lawton.
The Armed Forces Day parade is happening next Saturday in Lawton.(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Armed Forces Day parade is happening next Saturday in Lawton. Every year, the parade draws in around 100 entries, including military vehicles, marching soldiers, bands, and more. It’s all for one common cause, supporting the men and women who serve in the various branches of our military.

It will begin at 10 a.m., stepping off from C Avenue to 6th street, then north on 11th street.

Happening later that day at the Great Plains Expo Center, the Kiowa-Comanche-Apache Indian Veterans Association will have a powwow and free food, and it’s open to everyone.

“There’s a lot of old guys like me, the Vietnam veterans, and while I didn’t experience it, a lot of my friends did,” said Clifford Takawana, the treasurer of the KCA. “The treatment that the Vietnam veterans received when they came home. They couldn’t wear their uniform when they de-planed.”

“The theme for this year is ‘All Veterans, All Wars, and that is exactly how we want to portray this,” said Kristopher Killsfirst, the commander of the KCA. “It’s not just Native Americans that we want to honor - it’s all of us in Southwest Oklahoma who wore the uniform.”

Killsfirst said this is the 4th annual Armed Forces Day Pow Wow. Their honor program begins at 5 p.m. with the 77th Army Band, and at 5:30 p.m., they’ll serve a free evening meal.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest warrant filed for mother of Lawton murder suspect
A bomb threat caused a scare on Thursday morning.
UPDATE: All clear given after bomb threat at GPTC
The drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital.
Crash sends two to hospital
An outage map showed three main outages in Lawton at around 11 a.m. on May 10, 2023.
Nearly 4,000 people without power after Lawton transformer fire
Round two of showers/storms has the potential to produce impactful severe weather
Two main rounds of showers and storms expected for Thursday | 5/10PM

Latest News

Thursday night saw the second night of Lawton Public School’s Showcase Talent Show.
LPS holds second night of Showcase Talent Show
The Elgin Fire Department is holding its 19th annual Crawds and Rods event.
19th annual Crawds and Rods event underway
A Temple volunteer firefighter is facing several arson charges after reportedly admitting to...
Volunteer firefighter reportedly admits to setting fires
Paradise Concerts celebrating moms with Mother’s Day Show
Paradise Concerts celebrating moms with Mother’s Day Show